Cow vigilantes brutally assault Muslim man in India

A Muslim driver name Amir was tortured by cow vigilantes in the UP state of India on suspicion of carrying beef, The Times of India reported.

A video shows the mob of cow vigilantes from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state of India brutally torturing a Muslim driver Amir over suspicions of transporting beef.

In the video, the extremists can be seen beating up Amir with belts and sticks as he screams in pain and pleads them to stop.

According to initial investigations, Aamir was not transporting beef or cows in his vehicle but was transporting animal carcasses as part of a village cleanliness drive.

Superintendent of police Mathura U.P Martand Prakash Singh said that “We found that Rameshwar Valmiki, a resident of the Govardhan area in Mathura, has a license from the district panchayat to dispose of animal carcasses,” “He had sent the vehicle from Mathura to a nearby district…Our initial inquiry has not found any cows or beef inside the vehicle.”

The police have arrested 16 people for torturing Amir, and have lodged an FIR against them under sections of rioting, attempt to murder, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and others of the Indian Penal Code based on Amir’s complaint.

