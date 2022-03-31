Viral Video: Crab gets stuck in woman’s ear while snorkelling; netizens left horrified

Social media users were stunned to see a viral video of a crab being removed from inside a woman’s ear.

A foreign news agency reported that the horrifying incident took place in Puerto Rico. The sea creature made its way into the woman’s ear when she was snorkelling.

A TikTok user by the name of ‘@wesdaisy’ shared the video, which sees the crab being pulled out from a woman’s ear.

The video of the crab being extracted from her ear left people scared and disgusted. There were netizens who called it their worst fear.

The woman requested adventure seekers wear earplugs during such expeditions. However, the incident did not stop her from engaging in adventure activities as she went kayaking the next day.

Earlier, a doctor in China removed cockroaches and eggs from a man’s ear.

The patient came to the hospital with a complaint of scratching inside the right ear and feeling sharp pain and discomfort.

The healthcare officials stated that tiny insects and their mother were removed from inside the ear via tweezers.

They added that the patient had suffered minor injuries and was discharged the same day with ointments and creams.

