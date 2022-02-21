WATCH : Crane falls down on building due to Hurricane Eunice storm

A horrifying video that sees a 98ft crane toppling over in Poland because of a storm caused by Hurricane Eunice is viral on social media.

The viral video – captured from inside a residential building in Krakow city – sees trash, leaves and plastic boards flying away.

The unstable crane comes tumbling down and disappears behind a building. The construction machine seemed stable at first despite the harsh winds in the city.

Insane footage of a tornado in Poland (one of at least 8 tornado reports) that is responsible for a deadly crane collapse in the city of #Krakow pic.twitter.com/DlE7W7XlP8 — Aaron Smith (@PeeDee_WxSC) February 17, 2022

In a report by the UK-based news agency The Daily Mail, two labourers died while another two got injured. It added that one was declared dead while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The authorities later opened an investigation to determine if it was strong enough to endure such weather conditions. It was mentioned that winds up to 40mph were blowing on the day of the incident.

It was working on a five-storey building but was out of service for the past couple of days because of unpleasant weather conditions.

The crane’s developer Murapol Group claimed that every single of it was taken out of service and there were no operators in the cabin of the machine at the time of its occurrence. They added that the deceased and injured were working for a sub-contractor.

The company extended its sympathies to the relatives of the affected and assured full cooperation in the investigation.

