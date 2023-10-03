Watch: Crocodile found in swimming pool, bites employee

In a shocking incident which went viral on the internet a crocodile was found in swimming pool of a park and the crocodile also bites an employee.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Maharashtra where a 2-foot-long crocodile was found inside BMC Shivaji Park Swimming Pool.

The reptile was found inside the BMC’s swimming pool where 2,000 people, including kids, swim daily.

According to reports, a swimming pool cleanliness employee was injured while capturing the baby crocodile. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and received timely medical assistance leading to his quick recovery.

#Mumbai Crocodile inside the BMC Shivaji Park Swimming Pool in Dadar A 2-foot-long crocodile was discovered in the pool and bit a BMC Pool employee, who was brought to the hospital.#Maharashtra #Nanded #AsianGames2023 #YashasviJaiswal #NewsClick Abhisar Sharma Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/3ULgNuIfud — zadakhabar (@zadakhabar) October 3, 2023

The officials said that the swimming pool is carefully inspected by the concerned staff before opening it for the members every morning.

Earlier, in a disturbing video that went viral in no time, a Crocodile bites zookeeper’s hand and leaves internet in shock.

Disturbing Video: Crocodile bites zookeeper’s hand leaves internet in shock

In a terrifying incident, the reptile attacked a trainer at a zoo in Thailand, although not without provocation.

This startling incident occurred during one of the live shows, leaving the audience, including children, frightened and screaming due to the harrowing visuals.

The surprising incident was recorded a man, who was visiting the Crocodile Farm with his wife and their two children.

The video footage revealed the zookeeper inserting his hand into the crocodile’s mouth and gradually pushing it further down its throat.