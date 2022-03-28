Viral: Clever crows team up to outsmart cat

A video of two crows teaming up to steal a morsel from a Cat has gone viral over social media.

The video was shared over Twitter by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

In the viral video, one crow can be seen distracting the cat by poking him in the back, while the other one taking advantage of the distraction, steals the piece of food.

The video, retweeted by Anand Mahindra, was originally shared by a tweeter account named Amazing Nature.

Anand captioned the video that is going viral on social media platforms, “Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. #MondayMorning.”

Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. 😊 #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/lsKKKuJbcc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2022

In another tweet, Mahindra clarified that the tweet with the crows and cat was just a light-hearted video to illustrate the importance of coordinated teamwork.

My last tweet was light hearted so here’s a serious illustration of the value of coordinated teamwork. The perfect Pit Stop. Old clip but always relevant. Make sure you know your team members & you’re part of the solution…#MondayMotivation

pic.twitter.com/rXrPmZm6d3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2022



Anand Mahindra is known to share amusing videos on social media and has a massive list of 8.9 million followers on Twitter alone.

