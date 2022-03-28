Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Web Desk

Viral: Clever crows team up to outsmart cat

test

A video of two crows teaming up to steal a morsel from a Cat has gone viral over social media.

The video was shared over Twitter by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

In the viral video, one crow can be seen distracting the cat by poking him in the back, while the other one taking advantage of the distraction, steals the piece of food.

The video, retweeted by Anand Mahindra, was originally shared by a tweeter account named Amazing Nature.

Anand captioned the video that is going viral on social media platforms, “Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. #MondayMorning.”

In another tweet, Mahindra clarified that the tweet with the crows and cat was just a light-hearted video to illustrate the importance of coordinated teamwork.


Anand Mahindra is known to share amusing videos on social media and has a massive list of 8.9 million followers on Twitter alone.

Web Desk

