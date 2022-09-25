Viral video: Daredevil breaks world record by walking on 7,218ft high line

An old video went viral on social media that showed a record-breaking daredevil walking on 7,218 feet high line suspended at the iconic Mont Saint-Michel in France.

The viral video showed Nathan Paulin who walked nearly 1.4 miles on a 7,218 feet high and 2,198-feet-long rope over Mont Saint-Michel and broke his own world record.

Paulin had crossed a 2,198-feet-long rope from Trocadero Square in Paris to the Eiffel Tower in 2017.

On December 2, 2021, the daredevil walked a distance of 7,218 feet over Mont Saint-Michel, a UNESCO world heritage site in France.

The video was posted on YouTube by Insta360 which went viral.

Paulin explained in a news release, “It’s between two points, no stabilisation. Every motion that you put in… is going in the line and coming back to you.” He said that it’s “almost impossible” to describe the feeling when he’s on the line.

“Sometimes I feel really powerful when I do that, but sometimes I also feel really small and I feel like I’m nothing. Being able to do that makes me feel free.”

