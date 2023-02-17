Viral video: Deer crashes into classroom by breaking glass window

A video went viral where a Deer crashed into a elementary school classroom by crashing the glass window.

Classrooms might get boring for school kids but not for this Deer who broke the glass window and sneaked into the classroom.

The entire scene was captured by the CCTV camera installed in the school for security purposes.

The footage shows that a Deer darting and dashing into a classroom via a window, luckily the class room was empty at that time so no one got injured.

Meanwhile the deer struggled to walk on the school’s waxed floors before wandering around for a couple of hours.

