WATCH: Deer crashes through restaurant window

Security camera footage from a restaurant in US State of Tennessee shows the moment a deer crashed through a front window, injuring a teenage girl dining with family.

The video begins with a family of six seated at a window-side table, eating dinner in the Martin restaurant. A few seconds later, a deer can be spotted out the window trotting through the parking lot.

Then, the deer suddenly crashed through the window, sending shattered glass throughout the dining room and onto the family.

The family jumps out of their seats, with one young woman who was seated closest to the deer, falling out of hers.

The teen girl, identified by the Tennessean as 13-year-old Ruby Hayes, reportedly suffered a gash to her shoulder from the hoof of the deer and received 11 stitches at a nearby hospital.

The video cuts to other angles in the restaurant. There, the animal speeds through the narrow passageway behind the bar, alarming staff and patrons.

One man pushes a door open, which the deer scrambles through to escape.

It is not known what caused the deer to crash into the restaurant window, but international media reported a car had hit it a few minutes before the incident.

It is currently muzzleloader/archery white-tailed deer hunting season in Weakley County, Tennessee, where the incident took place.