Watch: Delivery boy steals shoes kept outside home

In a shocking video that went viral online, a delivery boy was caught on camera stealing shoes kept outside a home.

The video showed how a delivery boy allegedly stole shoes from a customer’s doorstep in Delhi.

In the Instagram reel by a user, the CCTV footage shows the doorframe of an apartment. The user said that “the delivery boy arrived at the doorstep just before 8 pm. He is seen handing over the order and then getting into the lift. After a few seconds, he returns and is observed unzipping his jacket. According to the user, he then hides away the shoes kept outside the house in his jacket.”

The same delivery boy then returned at 10 pm, despite the assurance of safety from the Grievance Officer. He is seen ringing the doorbell multiple times. In the long caption, the user elaborated further on the incident and its effect on her. She states, “This incident exposes the risks of hyper-local deliveries. The person, armed with my address, can strike again, leaving my family in constant anxiety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain Monicaa Khanna (@flywithmonicaa)

In a separate incident, a private company delivery boy was allegedly caught stealing a woman’s phone in an apartment building in India’s Mumbai city.

The incident happened at around 6.45 pm at Ashok Enclave apartment in Mumbai’s Malad West area in which an Indian food delivery company’s delivery boy was caught stealing the phone on the CCTV camera.