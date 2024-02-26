Watch: ‘Dinosaurs’ dance to Pakistani song Nach Punjaban

In a hilarious video that went viral on the internet, a group of “dinosaurs” dancing to a famous Pakistani song Nach Punjaban won the hearts of netizens.

The video which was shared on the picture-sharing platform captured a group of “dinosaurs” dancing their hearts out to a hit Pakistani track was shared on social media.

Before you start wondering how this extinct species came alive, the dinosaurs are people wearing T-rex costumes. Their dance to the song Nach Punjaban has left people amused.

The video is posted on Instagram with laughing-out-loud emoticons. In the clip, a crowd is seen looking at a group gathered on a stage in T-rex costumes. Soon, they show their synchronized moves to the song Nach Punjaban.

The video posted earlier has collected nearly 1.8 million views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

Nach Punjaban song

The song was sung by Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq back in 2002. A rendition of the song was later used in the Indian film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in 2022. The new version is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.