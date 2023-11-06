Watch: DJ shot dead during live stream

In a horrific incident that went viral online in no time, a radio anchor was shot dead while broadcasting a live stream in the Philippines.

The incident occurred in the Philippines where Juan Jumalon, known as DJ Johnny Walker, was attacked by a gunman who gained entry to his home studio by pretending to be a listener.

He shot the 57-year-old twice as people watched the programme via a live Facebook stream. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the murder “in the strongest terms”, on X, formerly Twitter, adding: “Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions.

However, Mr Jumalon is the fourth reporter killed since Marcos took office in June 2022. According to local media, the suspect asked permission to enter Mr Jumalon’s Gold FM 94.7 booth to announce “something important on air”.

Radio Host shot dead broadcasting live🔫 pic.twitter.com/cAMZUIn1Gl — nofones (@nofones2) November 5, 2023

A video of the attack shows the broadcaster pausing and looking up at something away from the camera before two shots ring out. Mr Jumalon slumps back in his chair as background music plays on.

The attacker snatched his victim’s gold necklace before fleeing on a motorbike with an accomplice waiting outside in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Mr Jumalon was taken to hospital by his wife but pronounced dead on the way. The killer was not seen on the Facebook livestream but police say they have already secured CCTV footage in the area.