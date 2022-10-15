Viral video: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye

A video went viral of a doctor removing 23 contact lenses from a woman’s eye after she forgot to remove them at night.

The patient who was in her 70s came with complaints of pain and blurriness. The doctor was shocked to discover that the woman has 23 contact lenses in her eye. He removed all 23 contact lenses one by one.

Dr Katerina Kurteeva who is Ophthalmologist based in California shared the video on his Instagram and it went viral overnight. Where she could be seen delicately removing all 23 lenses from the woman’s eye. The video received 3.1 million views in no time.

“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” the caption reads

“I had to use a very fine surgical instrument a jeweler’s forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.” The doctor added.

Netizens were baffled to see this video. One user wrote “Please explain exactly how this can happen”.

Another user wrote “I wear lenses and I know I have them in. How did she not know?? 23 lenses!!!”

