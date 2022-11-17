Viral video: Dog saves minor boy from neighbor’s dog

In a viral video, a pet dog saved his owner’s six-year-old son from a neighbour’s dog attack.

A dramatic footage was shared on the internet where a pet dog can be seen playing with a young boy in the front yard of house in the state of Florida, United States.

Out of nowhere two of the neighbour’s dogs ran towards the young boy. The owner’s dog ran all the way across the lawn and chased the other dogs.

The German Shepherd went on to chase the neighbour’s dog and saved the boy from getting mulled.

Later the young boy’s mother can be seen rushing to save his son but luckily the dog was already there to save him.

In a viral video, a baby elephant playfully tickles a reporter with his trunk in a live broadcast.

We often get to see funny and exciting videos of animals interacting with humans. Alvin Kaunda, an intern Kenyan reporter was on his routine job, talking about the conservation of wildlife and orphaned elephants but he was playfully interrupted by a baby elephant who was standing behind him.

The elephant placed its trunk on the reporter’s forehead and then ran it down towards his face. The reporter was calm and composed initially but later he couldn’t maintain his calmness when the trunk started tickling his face.

