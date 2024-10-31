web analytics
WATCH: Donald Trump rides garbage truck after Biden’s remarks

By Web Desk
Former US president Donald Trump drove a garbage truck in Wisconsin on Wednesday, following President Joe Biden’s remarks of calling Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

Trump, donned in an orange safety vest, sat in the passenger seat as the truck cruised around the tarmac at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Donald Trump said, wearing an orange and yellow safety vest over his white dress shirt and red tie. “This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

US President Joe Biden, who appeared to refer to Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage” during a Zoom call with Latino voters on Tuesday.

Trump and other Republicans were facing pushback of their own for comments by a comedian at a weekend Trump rally who disparaged Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Republicans quickly criticized the remark. The White House later revised the official transcript with an apostrophe to imply Biden’s “garbage” comment referred solely to Hinchcliffe, not Trump’s broader base.

Biden attempted to clarify on social media, writing, “his demonizations of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say.”

