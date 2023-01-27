Viral video: Driver performs dangerous stunts on busy expressway

A video went viral on the internet where a black-coloured Scorpio performed dangerous stunts on a busy expressway.

Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway #ViralNews #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/naaQe9ieCY — India.com (@indiacom) January 26, 2023

As per details, the footage shared online shows the vehicle with no number plates and heavily tinted windows on an expressway in the Indian city of Noida.

The Scorpio going zig-zag on a busy road, with several vehicles going along o the expressway.

Netizens condemned the stunts performed by the driver as they may have resulted in a serious accident.

Furthermore, the police are following the case and are looking for the driver who performed the dangerous stunts on a busy expressway.

Comments