Viral video: Driver reverses car at risky edge

You must have seen a number of videos showing the driving skills of the driver, but recently, a viral video has surfaced in which the driver can be seen showcasing his skills by reserving the car at the risky edge.

The video posted on Twitter by user Figen is now making rounds on the social media platform. It shows a car stuck on a narrow path, on an incline, with the driver sitting inside the car.

Looking at the viral video, one cannot imagine that the car can make a turn on the same road.

As the viral video progresses, the car starts moving back and forth, making the car move out of the stuck road. At times in the video, the car’s rear tyre is almost skidding off the edge of the road.

Seemingly impossible, the driver continues to move car to back and forth until it is finally is able to take a turn. The caption of the video hails the driver as ‘Master driver.’ The caption of the video reads, “Unbelievable! Master driver!”

