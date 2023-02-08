Elderly couple wrestles on road, video goes viral

A completely apposite to fairytale couple, this husband wrestled with his wife in the middle of a busy road.

Kalesh B/w Couple on Road 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QVoliwus73 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 4, 2023

In a funny yet full of lesson incident happened on the busy Mumbai road. An elderly couple can be seen beating each other with a large utensil.

Initially the woman beats the man but the man somehow managed to take the large utensil and beaten her back.

The video of this elderly couple went viral in no time. The video is a few seconds long but shows how sometime married life can make you wrestle on a busy street.

Hundreds of people commented on the video when it was uploaded to Twitter.

