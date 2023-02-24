Viral Video: Elderly man teaches armed thug a lesson

A video went viral on the internet where an elderly man taught a thug lesson when he tried to mess up with him.

Criminals and thugs can be found anywhere in the world making life hard for citizens and snatching their belonging, taking the life of innocent people.

Usually, many thugs get away with their crimes and successfully carry out criminal activities but sometimes they get caught.

In one such incident, an elderly man tackled a thug who entered a store in pointed a handgun at the elderly man.

The elderly man slowly took off his glasses and the moment the thug looked away at the other side, the man grabs the man and the gun dropped down from his hand.

When the thug ran away the staff came from the other side and caught him.

Comments