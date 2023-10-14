Watch: Elderly woman crushed to death by speeding SUV

In a horrific incident that went viral on the internet in no time, an elderly woman was crushed to death by a speeding SUV

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly woman was crushed to death after she was run over by a car in a housing society in Noida.

The woman was taking a stroll inside Mahagun Modern Society in Noida Sector-78 when she was hit by the SUV. The entire episode was captured on a camera installed in the society.

According to details, the driver was rushing out of the basement at high speed and was talking on the phone when the accident took place. The deceased woman has been identified as 76-year-old Krishna Narang.

The CCTV footage shows Krishna in a green salwar-suit walking in the middle of the road when the car hits her while taking a right turn. As she slumps to the ground, a group of walkers rushes towards the car.

Several passers-by gathered at the accident spot while some came forward to her rescue. The driver rushed her to hospital, but she died during treatment, the police informed.

The officials said “She was walking on the road inside the society when the car knocked her down while taking a turn. She succumbed to injuries in hospital. We are waiting for a complaint to be lodged,” he added.