Viral video: Elderly woman fools jeweller, steals gold in front of him

A video of an elderly woman from India is going viral on social media where she can be clearly seen stealing a necklace from a jewelry shop in Uttar Pradesh.

The CCTV footage shows the woman and a few other people sitting in a jewellery shop and being shown some gold ornaments by the salespersons who are busy with multiple customers.

The video which is doing rounds on the internet shows the elderly woman kept sitting there looking at the jewelry and it merely took her more than 10 seconds to put a jewelry box in the saree and leave the shop.

She hides the cloth box beneath her saree and keeps the other set back.

Surprisingly, no one Inside the shop noticed her stealing the gold set as she smartly left the jewelry store.

As the video went viral on social media, netizens were shocked at how cleverly the woman swiped gold jewellery by distracting the shopkeeper.

