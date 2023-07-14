Awe-inspiring: Elephants protect baby jumbos from lion attack

A viral video of a herd of elephants protecting their younger ones from a lion attack has left netizens in awe of their unity and instinct.

A heartwarming video of a group of jumbos was recently shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, with the caption, “On seeing the lion, elephants form a circle around the young calves for protecting the young baby.”

“In wild, no animal does it better than elephant herd,” he added with the clip which captures a group of protective mothers, who swiftly mobilized and positioned themselves into a giant circle around the baby jumbos, who were terrified of a lion in the jungle.

Watch the video here:

They acted with lightning speed and perfection like well trained army soldiers , each one also knew which side to cover and their area of responsibility.. brilliant 👍 — mahendra yadav (@MhndrYadav) July 12, 2023

The viral video, which has more than 540k views and 15K likes, received a mixed response from netizens on the micro-blogging site.

While several tweeps were in awe of the instinct and unity of elephants, others corrected the OP that each group of animals have their own way of protecting their babies.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Wow, natural instinct on full display! Absolutely amazing – each elephant knew what it had to do. The little ones came to the centre while the bigger ones formed a circle,” while another reiterated, “They acted with lightning speed and perfection like well-trained army soldiers, each one also knew which side to cover and their area of responsibility.. brilliant.”

“Wow.. Even I feel protected just looking at this,” a third noted.

