Viral video: Father saves 40,000 coins to buy scooty for his daughter

In a touching display of a father’s love and dedication, a farmer saved 40,000 coins over time to buy his daughter the scooty she had always dreamed of.

The story of unconditional love of a man from Jashpur district in India’s Chhattisgarh state, for his daughter has gone viral on social media.

Reports said a local farmer Bajrang Ram’s daughter, Champa Bhagat, had long wished for a scooter worth around INR 100,000. Despite limited financial means, Bajrang Ram was determined to fulfill her dream and began saving coins every day.

After six months of effort and patience, he managed to collect approximately INR 40,000 in coins. Carrying the coins in a sack, he went to a local Honda showroom. Upon hearing his story, the staff were moved with admiration and respect.

Showroom Director Anand Gupta said the incident served as a reminder that what truly matters is not the amount of money, but the dedication and sincerity behind it.

He added that it was an honor to serve such a devoted father whose love and determination are an inspiration to all.

The showroom staff served Bajrang Ram tea, began counting the coins, and helped arrange financing for the remaining amount. After completing all formalities, they handed him the keys to a brand-new Honda Activa.

Champa, overwhelmed with joy and tears in her eyes, said, “This is not just a scooty — it’s a symbol of my father’s love and sacrifice.”