Viral video: Female motorcycle riders film their own deaths

The incident occurred shortly after a video was recorded, showing 19-year-old Katherine Cubillos riding a motorcycle with her friend, 19-year-old Selena Valentina, seated behind her.

The video, taken shortly before the accident, captures the girls riding from the town of Pueblotapao to Montenegro. Neither of them was wearing helmets during the ride. They were seen making noise, shouting at the camera, and smiling.

The video, posted on social media, shows the girls speeding on the motorcycle before they suddenly disappear from the camera’s view.

Passersby and drivers discovered the girls lying on the ground at the scene of the accident and they were declared dead on the spot. The incident occurred on May 26, with the video being shared online last Friday.

Quindío authorities have recorded at least 10 motorcycle-related deaths in May.

Montenegrin officials have not yet determined the cause of the accident but are investigating whether road conditions or the speed of the motorcycle contributed to the tragic event.