Viral video: Fielder attempts to stop the ball; it hits boundary instead

A video of a hilarious moment caught on camera during a cricket match is going viral all over the internet.

Cricket is an amusing sport, watched and enjoyed by millions of enthusiasts all over the world. While the favourite teams, players and their game styles, maintains the interest of cricket lovers, the matches are often filled with such amusing moments that even catch the attention of those, not well-informed about the sport.

A video of one such moment is going viral on social media, displaying the struggle of a fielder trying his best, to let the opposing team score the least runs. In the clip recorded at a local cricket match, the batter hit the ball towards the boundary which missed a fielder by a close margin.

The player did not give up so easily and chased the ball to pick it up. Soon as he picks it up, the fielder tried to throw the ball back.

However, the event took an interesting turn when he fell on his back, but maintained the ball tightly in his hand and threw it towards the wicket-keeper. It hits his foot and bounced towards the boundary, fetching a four instead for the batter.

Watch the video here:

He tried so hard and got so far..

But in the end it doesn’t even matter..#CricketTwitter ☹️ pic.twitter.com/UuscTsvwNE — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 12, 2023

The clip was shared on the micro-blogging site with the caption, “He tried so hard and got so far.. But in the end it doesn’t even matter.”

Reacting to the post, a tweep wrote, “What an attempt,” with a laughing emoji, while another lauded, “this is the best ever fielding performance.”

