Rescue worker catches suicidal person mid-air, video goes viral

A rescue worker has saved the life of a suicidal person by catching him mid-air from a window of an apartment building.

The video of the rescue worker has gone viral on social media that showed one of the firefighters managed to catch a suicidal man mid-air while standing near an apartment’s window.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some users.

The firefighter managed to get a hold of the man’s legs as he falls from the building while other workers dragged him inside the apartment.

Firefighter snatches suicide jumper out of mid air, Phenomenal 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VA2NcXKK5w — Amazing Posts (@AmazingPosts_) August 13, 2021

Terming the firefighter ‘super human’ and ‘hero’, a user wrote, “Almost super human. His grip strength alone!!!! That man is going to he hurting for a while. A true hero.” A third wrote, ”Strength is one thing, but those reflexes are far more impressive. You have an object speeding to the ground at 9.8 meters per second squared, even from the floor above the jumper’s movement is fast enough most wouldn’t clear their hands fast enough around that strong hand hold you mentioned.”

Another user said, “He’s not a fireman..he’s Iron Man.”