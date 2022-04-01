Viral video: Fish served on plate opens mouth, grabs chopstick

Imagine if fish you are served in a restaurant not just has all of its parts together, but also moves. Doesn’t it make you uncomfortable?

Well, a video going viral on social media will make you believe that this is actually food served at an eatery and not just a prank.

Viral Video: Crab gets stuck in woman’s ear while snorkelling; netizens left horrified

The video shows a dish with some vegetables, maybe glass noodles, and two fish. In the clip, shared on Instagram, a person can be seen poking the fish with a chopstick before eating it, the fish opens its mouth and grabs the end of the stick.

Tiny sharp teeth in its mouth are also visible and the entire experience feels creepy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid alsuwaidi(راشد السويدي) (@rhmsuwaidi)

The video has garnered more than 100,000 likes with people expressing their disgust at the clip in the comments section.

One user said, “This fish will make it equal and will take revenge, some other time.”

Another said, “Who gets hungry, human or fish?”

Comments