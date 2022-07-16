Viral video: Fishermen catch 20-foot-long monster fish

A video of a 20-foot-long monster fish caught by fishermen has gone viral on social media with people terming it a bad omen for tsunamis and earthquakes.

According to details, the group of fishermen caught monster fish in Arica city of Chile and was identified as a colossal oarfish, also known as a rowing fish.

A video showing the oarfish being hoised up to its length has gone viral across social media platforms.

Netizens have commented on the big catch with one user saying: “That’s a scary amazing fish.” Another wrote, “And now where do we escape?” A third user added, “Yup, we’re dead.”

This is not the first time that fishermen have caught rare sea creatures and recently, a fisherman in the United States caught an extremely rare blue lobster, which is described as a ‘one-in-two-million’ kind of creature.

The rare sea creature was released back into the ocean after being caught. A photo of the cobalt beauty was shared on Twitter by Lars-Johan Larsson.

“This Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million,” he wrote on Twitter.

