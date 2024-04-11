Caught on Cam: Five killed as SUV hits scooter before flipping over

At least five people were killed including four members of a family when an overspeeding SUV flipped multiple times after hitting a scooter in India’s Tamil Nadu state.

The tragic accident saw the car hitting a two-wheeler and dragging it across the road to the other side on Virudhunagar-Madurai highway, an Indian media outlet reported.

A viral video of the accident showed the speeding SUV ramming into a two-wheeler and then dragging it across the road through the divider and then hitting another two-wheeler.

According to the police, the car’s driver applied the brakes all of a sudden in an attempt to avoid hitting the scooter rider. The out-of-control vehicle hit the rider, crashed onto a divider and got flipped over multiple times to end on the other side of the highway, he added.

According to the official, the accident resulted in the killing of five people, including four of a family from Madurai’s Villapuram.

The killed people, who were travelling in the car, were identified as Kanakavel, his wife Krishnakumari, his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti, and his eight-year-old grandson.

The rider, a fruit seller, also succumbed to his injuries, as per local police.