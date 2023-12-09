Watch: Flight attendant spoon feeds child onboard, internet divided

In a heartwarming video that went viral on social media, flight attendant of a foreign airline spoon-fed a child onboard however the internet is divided on this act.

A Singapore Airlines flight attendant went the extra mile in a display of kindness while she was on duty.

In a video being widely circulated on social media, the attendant is seen kneeling next to the aisle seat of the minor boy and spoon-feeding him with the utmost patience and grace.

The incident was captured on a commercial flight on which the child is said to have faced certain difficulties with the in-flight meal.

A fellow passenger captured the attendant’s act of kindness and the visuals went viral on social media, prompting mixed reactions.

The Instagram user shared the visuals and captioned it, “What would you do if this happened to you? We’re having the greatest flight ever and this just made it even more perfect.”

The video has drawn divided reactions from onlookers.

While the flight attendant has garnered praise for her notable act by internet users, many have criticised her for going beyond her call of duty by spoon-feeding a 5-year-old passenger.

Supporters argued that the flight attendant’s action should be noted and celebrated as exceptional customer service, while other internet users insisted that such care is uncalled-for. A child can feed themselves, one of them commented on a social media post.

In support of the act, an Instagram user commented on the video saying, “That is adorable though. Let the little man enjoy!”

However, criticising the flight attendant for going the extra mile, one Instagram user said, “That child is old enough to feed himself.” Another condemned the act saying, “I’d tell my kid he’s embarrassing himself and her.”