Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video: Floating Biryani leaves food lovers in awe

test

Biryani is one of the most popular cuisine in the sub-continent. This slow-cooked rice meal offers a burst of aromatic flavours like no other, but the Biryani lovers were left saddened in Indian city of Hyderabad, when the video of Biryani floating away in the floodwater emerged and went viral on the social media.

The tiny video was captioned “Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order”. Shared by @IbnFaraybi on Twitter, the viral video has garnered over 1.1 million views, 435 likes and 78 retweets.

The heavy showers in Hyderabad have left the city waterlogged. In one of the flooded streets of the city, a desi foodie captured two biryani vessels floating away.

Despite the melancholic note of the video, people can’t help but find humour in this tragedy.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.