Viral video: Floating Biryani leaves food lovers in awe

Biryani is one of the most popular cuisine in the sub-continent. This slow-cooked rice meal offers a burst of aromatic flavours like no other, but the Biryani lovers were left saddened in Indian city of Hyderabad, when the video of Biryani floating away in the floodwater emerged and went viral on the social media.

The tiny video was captioned “Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order”. Shared by @IbnFaraybi on Twitter, the viral video has garnered over 1.1 million views, 435 likes and 78 retweets.

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022

The heavy showers in Hyderabad have left the city waterlogged. In one of the flooded streets of the city, a desi foodie captured two biryani vessels floating away.

Despite the melancholic note of the video, people can’t help but find humour in this tragedy.

😂 the floating biryani — Sahr Ahmed (@SahrAhmed27) July 29, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂dum biryani ki aisi ki taisi..new hit is Tairti Biryani — Sang Froid🍃 (@pointofpheww) July 29, 2022

