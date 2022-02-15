Viral video: Florida woman throws tantrum after being caught stealing

A Florida woman threw a massive tantrum in a Walmart store after she was caught stealing a cart full of groceries by one of the workers, video has gone viral.

The incident happened in Winter Haven, Florida on February 2, where a shopper threw aggressively and hurled a Barbie doll at a worker’s face after being caught stealing.

A 27-second video of a confrontation between the worker and the woman shoplifter has been released by Winter Haven Police Department.

In the viral video, a woman can be seen walking away with the cart being stopped at the doors of the store. The shoplifter was escorted back where she proceeds to argue – a lot.

“Get the manager Kim. I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free,” the woman tells the worker who stopped her near the door. Strangely, the store has no manager by the name of Kim.

The woman ends up taking a Barbie doll out of the cart and walks away saying she’ll pay for it.

But when one of the workers of the shop asks her to come back to use the initial register, she comes back all right. Throws the box at the worker hitting her in the face causing a small laceration on her lip.

The Florida police have asked for the public’s help identifying the shopper.

