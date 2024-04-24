Watch: Giant sleeping alligator holds flights at airbase

In a bizarre incident, that went viral online a giant alligator held up flights at a Florida Air Force base after lying under the wheels of a plane.

The incident occurred at a Florida Air Force base, where a sleeping alligator held up flights by lying under the wheels of a plane before being wrangled away by wildlife officers.

The huge creature chose the tarmac in front of the wheels of a U.S. Air Force plane to take a nap at MacDill Air Force Base, south of Tampa on Monday.

Staff from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were seen wrestling the gator using a restraining rope.

An update from the air base confirmed the reptile had been safely moved to the nearby Hillsborough River.

Watch video here:

It said “Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base. Special thanks to FWC for the assist.”

The video shows the croc finding its prime resting spot nestling under the jet on Monday. MacDill joked that the alligator was pushed out of its home by Elvis, an even bigger gator known in the area and thanked FWC for the help.