Viral video: Giant snakes fall through ceiling in Malaysia

In a horrifying video, three giant snakes fall through the ceiling of home in Malaysia.

At that point you gotta burn the house pic.twitter.com/BGzbQ06kPv — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 13, 2023

Just seeing one snake around you is scary feeling, imagine three giant snakes right infront of your eyes in your home.

Recently, a video went viral within no time where a snake can be seen hanging from the home ceiling and the rescue team trying to catch it.

It gets horrifying when all of sudden three giant snakes fell through the ceiling and make everyone scream out of fear. when the rescuers tried to approach them the giant snakes tangled upward inside the ceiling.

Later, one of the workers managed to grab the tail of one snake and drag it down. The reptile was then dragged out of the room.

