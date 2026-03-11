Viral video: Rawalpindi girl shows courage while resisting armed dacoit

Rawalpindi: A young girl displayed remarkable bravery while resisting an armed robber during a street dacoity in Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred in the Mian Qutbuddin neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

According to reports, two sisters were returning home after shopping from market when an armed dacoit targeted them and attempted to snatch their belongings.

During the robbery, the sisters offered resistance, prompting the armed dacoit to open fire. Fortunately, the bullets struck the ground and no one was injured.

Despite the threat, one of the sisters, identified as Mahnoor Usman, showed exceptional courage and tried to overpower the robber.

The robber assaulted her during the struggle but eventually managed to flee with three mobile phones and a purse.

After the dacoit escaped, the girl was seen chasing him and raising an alarm to alert passersby.

Speaking to police, Mahnoor Usman said that she and her sister were returning home after shopping when the armed man attempted to snatch her bag, which contained three expensive mobile phones, cash and bank cards.

“When we tried to resist, the dacoit started firing and snatched the bag and mobile phones before fleeing,” she told police.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the robber firing shots while attempting to escape through nearby streets. The brave girl can also be seen running after him, while several passersby joined the chase after noticing the situation.

Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani ordered immediate action. Police have registered a case against the suspect and launched an investigation.