Viral video: Girl stops closing lift doors to rescue children

In a dramatic moment captured on CCTV, a young girl displayed remarkable presence of mind by using her body to stop a lift door from closing, preventing two children from being trapped inside.

The video shows several children standing inside an elevator and holding the doors open, apparently waiting for someone to arrive. At one point, a little girl tried to enter the lift, but another girl stopped her from stepping inside. Meanwhile, the lift doors suddenly began to close.

As the doors started shutting unexpectedly, the lift’s safety sensors reportedly failed to detect the children standing in the doorway.

Acting quickly, the girl placed her hands and body between the doors to stop them from closing completely.

Her swift action gave nearby residents enough time to respond. Two women rushed to the scene and helped force the doors open. The girl then stepped into the elevator and carefully carried the younger children out one by one.

The exact location of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users online.

While many praised the girl’s bravery and quick thinking, others raised concerns about elevator safety and maintenance.

Several users questioned why the lift’s sensors failed to detect the obstruction and why the doors did not reopen automatically. They also called for accountability from lift manufacturers and maintenance teams.

At the same time, some users argued that children should not use elevators without adult supervision.

One social media user said the girl deserved recognition for her courage. “The administration should reward this child with a bravery award, while the building management should be held responsible for the faulty lift. It could have been very risky for the girl as well if the lift had suddenly moved up or down due to the sensor failure, and the children inside could have panicked,” the user wrote.