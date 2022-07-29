Viral video: Glowing sea slug crawling underwater

A video is going viral where a glowing florescent sea slug can be seen crawling on the surface of an ocean.

The video shared on Twitter by the page user ‘TansuYegen’ has gone viral with over 2 million views.

The video shows a beautiful creature called the opalescent nudibranch crawling underwater near California, US. As the blue and orange coloured creature crawled on the ocean’s surface, you see it slithering while glowing beautifully.

Beautiful opalescent nudibranch filmed near California pic.twitter.com/eiiHAvg2hH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 27, 2022

Netizens found the rare and strange creature completely enchanting. Many Twitter users called it an alien. “New creature,” a user commented.

Nudibranchs are sea slugs that live in the shallow waters of the oceans. Opalescent nudibranchs are one of the prettiest and most colorful species of nudibranchs. Though their colors vary, they always have bright orange areas on their backs and blue lines along each side.

