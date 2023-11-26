Watch: Goons urinate on student’s face after abducting him

In a horrific incident that went viral online, a student was kidnapped, held captive, beaten and urinated in the face by goons.

The shocking incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a youth was allegedly abducted, held captive, assaulted, and then urinated upon by a group of men in Meerut district on Sunday.

The disturbing videos of the assault which are doing rounds on social media platforms, showed the victim– a class 12 student– being mercilessly beaten up by the attackers and later urinated in the face by one of the men as he sits on the ground and pleads for mercy.

In one video, one of the assailants in a grey jacket can be seen assaulting and verbally abusing the victim while two other men witness and cheer him on and capture the incident on their mobile phone cameras.

Later, another man, dressed in a white jacket, is seen urinating on the victim’s face as he sobs on the ground with his hands folded.

Furthermore, police officials said a case was registered in this connection based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, against seven men, one of whom has been arrested.

Earlier, a shameful incident was reported from India’s Madhya Pradesh state where a BJP leader was caught on camera urinating on the face of a tribal man. The video went viral on social media and triggered outrage among the people.

The incident took place in Sidhi district where a BJP leader namely Pravesh Shukla who is said to be the representative of Sidhi lawmaker Kedar Nath Shukla.

According to the Indian media reports, the incident was reported in Kubri village nine days ago and the shameful video went viral on social media.