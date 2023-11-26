Watch: Groom’s massive wedding garland goes viral on internet

In an astonishing video that went viral on the internet, a desi groom made a massive garland of INR 20 lakh (2 million) for wedding.

The viral video showed a desi groom from a small village showcasing his wealth during his wedding festivities.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is his garland meticulously crafted from neatly folded INR 500 notes, amounting to a staggering INR 20 lakh.

The garland, extended from the ground to the ceiling where the groom was stood with his friends. The video has become an instant hit on social media platforms. The caption of the clip claimed that the amount included in the note garland was INR 20 lakh.

The video has amassed more than 28.6 million views and elicited numerous reactions. The demonstration of affluence prompted a range of opinions.

While some were amazed by the groom’s grand gesture, considering it a symbol of prosperity and celebration, others questioned the necessity and appropriateness of such an extravagant presentation.

Apart from debates about the opulence of the display, speculations also arose concerning the legitimacy of the notes used in the garland.

