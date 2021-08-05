Viral video: Guy jumps onto train tracks to save life of man in wheelchair

A video has gone viral on social media to praise the man who jumped onto the train tracks to save the life of a man in a wheelchair who fell off a platform as a train was approaching.

The incident took place on August 4 afternoon at New York City’s Union Square where a man jumped onto the train tracks to save the life of a man in a wheelchair.

The unknown man decided to assist the man in a wheelchair despite knowing that the train was arriving at the platform at any moment.

After going down to the tracks, he threw the wheelchair up onto the platform and later assisted the man to go up to the platform with the help of other people who had gathered there at the scene.

The viral video that has garnered millions of views and thousands of likes showed that the train arriving at the platform, however, it is unclear how the wheelchair fell onto the tracks.