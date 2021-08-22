Viral video: Have you ever seen a pink dolphin yet?

A video has gone viral on social media that showed the very rare sight pink dolphins diving in the sea.

A Twitter user shared the video with a handle named Solo para curiosos and he captioned it, “Delfines rosa (pink)”.

Netizens reacted to the video of the pink dolphin, saying it ‘amazing’, ‘incredible’ and much more.

Delfines rosa (pink) pic.twitter.com/lcdEu7sgx9 — Solo para curiosos (@solocuriosos_) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile, one user also questioned if “it is a genetic mutation or some sort of algae that makes them appear pink”, while another wrote, “They are amazon river pink dolphin – pink colour is due to scar tissue resulting from rough games or fighting over conquests.”

The species of pink dolphin is classed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and its population is threatened by pollution, vessel collision, overfishing, and underwater noise pollution.