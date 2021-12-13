Viral video: Helicopter made out of scrapped car parts takes to skies

A video showing a helicopter made with scrapped car parts taking to the skies has gone viral on social media.
A man in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte built the helicopter using parts from discarded vehicles. The chopper was reportedly powered by a Volkswagen Beetle’s engine.
A resident of João Dias designed and made it, according to local news outlet Caico. He always wanted to fly a chopper but could not get the chance to do so, so he decided to build his own aircraft.
The video shows the helicopter using a narrow road as a runway to take off as local people gather out on the streets to witness the amazing sight.
The man identified as Genesis Gomes said that he has been interested in aviation since childhood and keeps a parked aircraft outside his house. The chopper that took to the skies recently was not built by him.
“There was the gyroscope of a friend of mine, from Catolé do Rocha, Paraíba. It was the first time. We flew over the city of João Dias very high. It was really good”, Gomes said.