Viral video: Herd rescues buffalo from lionesses

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a few lionesses trying to prey on a buffalo, one of their favourite meals.

The clip posted on Instagram shows lionesses trying to hunt the big animal that was stuck behind his herd. A herd of buffaloes is seen in the corner of a forest while one of the buffaloes trying to climb on the area.

A lioness sneaks up behind the buffalo and tries to grab it with its teeth. The other lionesses hunting with her help her but run away after the entire herd comes to rescue their buddy.

They chase away the lionesses and the buffalo that was stuck manages to climb back up and rejoin his herd.

