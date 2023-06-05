Viral video: High-Speed collision launches car into air

A horrific accident captured on a police officer’s bodycam showed a car collided with a tow truck ramp at a staggering speed on a highway in Georgia, United States, propelling itself into the air.

According to the international media, the car came speeding down the road towards a halted tow truck while Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were already on the scene responding to a traffic stop.

After collision with the tow truck the car soared approximately 120 feet into the sky before landing to the ground and collide with another vehicle.

Watch the horrifying video here:

The driver behind the wheel, identified as a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, sustained severe injuries in the incident but managed to survive the accident.

While investigators are diligently examining the circumstances surrounding the crash, Lieutenant Crystal Zion emphasized the importance of driver responsibility.

In an interview with international media, she urged motorists to exercise caution, emphasizing the need to “move over, slow down, be careful, and eliminate all distractions.”

What is move over law?

The “move over law,” which mandates that drivers give a safe amount of space for emergency vehicles like ambulances and tow trucks, is present in the majority of US states, including Georgia.

The move over law is a traffic regulation that requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles or other authorised vehicles on the side of the road.

The purpose of the move over law is to provide a safe working environment for emergency responders and personnel and to prevent accidents and injuries that can occur when vehicles pass too closely to these stopped vehicles.