Viral video: Hospital guard greets ghost patients

A video making rounds on the internet where a hospital guard greeted a ghost patient and directed it to the doctor’s room.

The spooky incident happened in Argentina when a ghost patient was greeted by the hospital guard days after her death.

The viral footage shows a security guard getting up from his chair and welcoming the ghost in the reception before he leads it to the doctor’s room.

The gesture of the guard made it scarier when he moved his right hand as if he is instructing someone. Another clip of this video shows the guard grabbing a wheelchair for the invisible patient.

Read more: SPOOKY VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS LITTLE BOY DISAPPEARING MID-RIDE AT FAIR

Local media reported that the guard registered the name of a dead woman in the form.

However, the hospital administration said that the door has some problem and it kept opening 28 times in 10 hours.

Earlier, a creepy video of a boy “disappearing” halfway during a ride at a fair in Malaysia is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video saw Nur Afrina Rosni’s five-year-old son Muiz Zafran sitting next to a boy in a car during a ride. The child sitting next to her son was nowhere to be seen in the second round.

Comments