Watch: Hotel staff attacks family after argument over Biryani Quality 

In a bizarre incident that went viral online, hotel staff attacked a family after an argument on the quality of Biryani.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The incident occurred in Hyderabad where a family including two women went to have dinner at the popular Grand Hotel on New Year’s Eve. They were attacked by the staff over an argument over the food’s quality.

A video of the incident shows the attackers brutally assaulting the victims using sticks and chairs.

The complainants alleged that the staff got aggressive and attacked after they complained about the meat in their biryani being undercooked.

The Abids police have registered a case in this regard following a complaint by Sumit Singh.

In his complaint Sumit Singh said that his family had ordered Mutton biryani but they were served undercooked meat.

When asked to replace their food, he alleged that the staff reheated the same meal and served it again.

#Hyderabad police booked a case against the Grand Hotel in #Abids and staff arrested, after brawl over #Biryani and waiters allegedly attacked customers with sticks at #NewYear midnight Following the incident MLA Raja Singh was spoke to the @shoabids police demands FIR, arrests. pic.twitter.com/8PSPeSPasL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 1, 2024

When the complainant and his family refused to pay for the food, the staff members assaulted and abused them, he said.

A FIR has been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).