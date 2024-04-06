Watch: How dog senses Taiwan earthquake before it occurred

In a shocking video that went viral online in no time, a dog sensed the Taiwan earthquake seconds before it occurred.

The topic of animals possessing the ability to sense earthquakes before they occur, is always under debate. A recent video posted on Instagram purportedly showing a dog alerting residents in a house before the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan went viral.

The video shared by by an Instagram user @Yoda4ever, a dog inside a house in Taiwan is seen seated inside a piece of furniture when he suddenly stops.

He can be seen running into the hallway to check something. Apparently sensing that the earthquake was about to hit, the dog can be seen running into the house and alerting people inside the other rooms. Seconds later, the floor, the furniture and the ceiling start shaking violently.

Reacting to this video, one user explained, “Dogs have been known to possess incredible sensory abilities, including detecting changes in the environment such as earthquakes, even before humans can perceive them. Their acute hearing and sensitivity to vibrations allow them to pick up on subtle cues that precede seismic activity. It’s truly remarkable how animals like dogs can serve as early warning systems, potentially helping to save lives by alerting their owners and giving them time to take precautionary measures.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing one person, injuring dozens and sparking a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.

Taiwan’s fire department said one person is suspected to have been crushed to death by falling rocks in the mountainous, sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien where the epicentre was, with more than 50 injured.

At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work on-going, it said.