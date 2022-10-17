Viral video: Huge python crawling up handrail of staircase

A video went viral on social media that showed a huge python crawling up the handrail of a staircase.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle with the caption, “To go up, One doesn’t need a staircase every time.”

The viral video garnered over 37k views and over 1,200 likes.

To go up,

One doesn’t need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022

Earlier in the month, a video of a giant python crawling inside a school bus in India went viral.

The huge python weighing almost 80kg was stuck in the engine of a school bus in Utter Pradesh, India. It took the rescue team hours to take the python from the bus.

In the viral video, the python can be seen under the bus seat. The huge python slipped inside the school bus when the school was already closed on the weekend. A team of rescuers from the forest department reached the spot after receiving the information, the city magistrate said.

The school bus was in a nearby village. It was taken from the village and parked in front of the school after the villagers spotted the python and informed the school authorities. No injuries were reported after the rescue operation was completed.

Comments