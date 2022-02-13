Viral video: Ice training exercise turns into real-life rescue mission

A training session for firefighters on icy waters turned into a real-life rescue mission of two teenagers who were drowning in the lake.

The incident took place on February 8 in Missouri in which a training session for firefighters from Maryland Heights Fire Protection District was turned into a rescue mission of two teenagers.

The firefighting team had travelled to the Creve Coeur Lake in Missouri for a training exercise in the ice conditions, however, they were about to wrap the exercise in less than 15 minutes after two teenagers ran across the lake.

The teenagers fell through the lake as the ice broke which led the crew members going into response mode along with two chiefs.

The team of firefighters along with Pattonville Fire Protection District and Creve Coeur Fire Protection District had managed to rescue the teenagers trapped in the icy lake.

A video clip was also shared on YouTube showing the rescue mission. It showed a rescuer secured the teenager using a rope. Another clip showed two firefighters slowly walking on the frozen waters to reach the other teenager and rescued the teenager.

The fire department warned, “We ask one thing from everyone – Stay off the ice! These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky.”

