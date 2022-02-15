HijabRow: Indian journalist shamelessly runs after hijab-clad school girl

Social media users are lambasting an Indian news reporter for chasing a hijab-clad school girl going to a school in India.

The video, shared on the micro-blogging social media portal Twitter, sees the girl walking. Suddenly, the journalist starts to dash towards her. She tried to outrun him but he caught up to her at the end.

See how a School kid with Hijab is being followed/Chased by a “REPORTER” in Karnataka. 🤢#KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/DSNDxXRcJW — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 15, 2022

The netizens expressed their anger over the incident. They lashed out at the reporter for being insensitive and emphatic behaviour.

Here’s what they had to say.

I feel really pity of that small girl as how she was running 😓🥺

That reporter has no empathy or any shame?

Please leave alone those small girls 🙏 — Adv. R.Sayed (@Umm_e_Meeran) February 15, 2022

This person should be sued for harrasing a minor. — Puga (@Puga) February 15, 2022

Keep journalism aside, how a human can treat innocent like this? How alienated will they will feel! — Abdullah (@Hindust45106847) February 15, 2022

Why not some body from Karnataka file FIR against this reporter, why only twitting. — OBAID. عبید (@JamsedAkhtar1) February 15, 2022

This is not acceptable. Girls will not go school in fear of this kind of harassment. — Ashok Manikpuri 🇮🇳 (@manikpuriashok) February 15, 2022

Recently, Muskan Khan – a college girl from the Bangalore city of Karnataka state – bravely stood up against saffron-wearing extremists outside the educational institution for her right to wear the hijab.

When Muslim girl arrives at PES College, She’s been heckled by several ‘students’ wearing #saffronshawls #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/qa3UDbMPST — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 8, 2022

The girl said that she had come to the college for submitting an assignment, adding that she was not being allowed inside just because she was carrying the burqa but somehow made her way inside.

The student started chanting Allahu Akbar in reply to the Jai Shri Ram slogans chanted by the mob.

Muskan Khan said wearing a hijab and burqa it is part of a Muslim girl but when she used to go to class she would only carry the hijab.

She revealed that she is not the only student to have undergone such an experience. She claimed that five women, who were told to remove it or else be sent back home, came crying to her.

