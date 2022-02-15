Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

#HijabRow: Indian journalist shamelessly runs after hijab-clad school girl

test

Social media users are lambasting an Indian news reporter for chasing a hijab-clad school girl going to a school in India.

The video, shared on the micro-blogging social media portal Twitter, sees the girl walking. Suddenly, the journalist starts to dash towards her. She tried to outrun him but he caught up to her at the end.

The netizens expressed their anger over the incident. They lashed out at the reporter for being insensitive and emphatic behaviour.

Here’s what they had to say.

Recently, Muskan Khan – a college girl from the Bangalore city of Karnataka state – bravely stood up against saffron-wearing extremists outside the educational institution for her right to wear the hijab.

The girl said that she had come to the college for submitting an assignment, adding that she was not being allowed inside just because she was carrying the burqa but somehow made her way inside.

The student started chanting Allahu Akbar in reply to the Jai Shri Ram slogans chanted by the mob.

Read More – Muskan Khan: Viral hijab girl attacked by propagandists in India

Muskan Khan said wearing a hijab and burqa it is part of a Muslim girl but when she used to go to class she would only carry the hijab.

She revealed that she is not the only student to have undergone such an experience. She claimed that five women, who were told to remove it or else be sent back home, came crying to her.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.