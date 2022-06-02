Viral video: Indian jugaad goes terribly wrong

You might have seen several instances when people stuff themselves on top of buses or in the backs of trucks to travel or hitchhike at a cheap price or for free, but in a viral video, Indian judaad can be seen going terribly wrong when a small pick-up truck carrying 30 persons met an accident due to overloading.

The viral video shows as many as around 30 people riding in a small pick-up truck that clearly looks overloaded. Their jugaad for carpooling to get to their destination ended up in an epic fail as the vehicle made a hard left.

The back of the white car breaks as the vehicle turns in speed and breaks off. All the people riding in the back fall off on the side of the road. It is at that moment that you find out exactly how many people were riding in the car. It is not clear if any of the passengers including elders and children were injured, however, they got back up on their feet as soon as they fell.

